Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 2,012,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 573,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,571,000 after buying an additional 105,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $56,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on HPP. Piper Sandler downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.31.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.64, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $30.97.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.26%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

