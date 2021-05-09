Hyliion (HYLN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Hyliion to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect Hyliion to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Shares of HYLN stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.42. Hyliion has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $58.66.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HYLN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.