Hyliion (HYLN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Hyliion to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect Hyliion to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of HYLN stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.42. Hyliion has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $58.66.
About Hyliion
Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.
