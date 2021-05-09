Iain Boyd Sells 10,000 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total value of $2,490,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $251.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $115.60 and a one year high of $252.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.73.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNA. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,011,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,361,000 after buying an additional 376,444 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Snap-on by 998.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 178,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after buying an additional 162,052 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,735,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $20,753,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

