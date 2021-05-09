IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.28. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $117.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.31 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 248,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IBEX by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 49,585 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IBEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in IBEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in IBEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

IBEX opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $441.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57. IBEX has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.10.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

