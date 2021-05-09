ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $4.44 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.3% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE MRK opened at $78.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.