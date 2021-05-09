ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $6.95 Million Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. SAP makes up approximately 3.6% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in SAP were worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 17,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 742.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $141.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $174.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.04. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $2.189 dividend. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC upgraded SAP to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

