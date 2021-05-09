ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Announces Earnings Results

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICL Group had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.

NYSE:ICL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.99. 245,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,348. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.77. ICL Group has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

ICL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

