IFP Advisors Inc Acquires New Stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BRP during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in BRP during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in BRP by 10.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BRP by 14.1% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in BRP during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. 30.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $93.11 on Friday. BRP Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.57 and a 1 year high of $96.44. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 3.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.29 and its 200 day moving average is $70.73.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1031 per share. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 12.15%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOOO shares. Citigroup started coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered BRP to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on BRP from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.27.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

