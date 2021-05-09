IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,418 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,827,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,779,000 after acquiring an additional 161,428 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 26,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 48,885 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $76.49 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.82.

