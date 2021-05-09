IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.12% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 63,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period.

Shares of FMB opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.69. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.04 and a fifty-two week high of $57.72.

