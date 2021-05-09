IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,785 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,370,608,000 after acquiring an additional 84,102 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,283,851,000 after purchasing an additional 93,789 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,594,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,164,859,000 after purchasing an additional 196,770 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $229.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $147.05 and a 52 week high of $229.97.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.05.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

