IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.11. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Several research firms have weighed in on CARR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

