IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,305 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $140.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.71. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.98 and a 12 month high of $140.75.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

