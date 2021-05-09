IFP Advisors Inc Sells 4,320 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 344.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter.

CFO stock opened at $71.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.31. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $48.46 and a twelve month high of $71.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th.

