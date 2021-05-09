IFP Advisors Inc Sells 8,755 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,755 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,273,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $254,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,593 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,982,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,036 shares of company stock valued at $32,458,680 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.32.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $232.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.21. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.82 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The firm has a market cap of $453.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

