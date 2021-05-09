Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $748,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of EWC opened at $36.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $36.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.03.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

