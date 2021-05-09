Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 137.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,214 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFV opened at $53.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

