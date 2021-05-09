Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Invests $4.73 Million in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $806,142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,802,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,766,000 after buying an additional 2,804,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,427,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,132,000 after buying an additional 2,416,508 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,330,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,842,000 after buying an additional 556,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 691,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,681,000 after buying an additional 424,695 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ stock opened at $110.12 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $54.73 and a 1 year high of $110.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.55.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

