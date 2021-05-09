Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,301,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.5% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,863,000 after purchasing an additional 761,009 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,162,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,511,000 after acquiring an additional 168,458 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,576,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,217,000 after acquiring an additional 92,522 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,228,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,741,000 after acquiring an additional 41,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,385,000 after acquiring an additional 670,762 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $177.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.26. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $86.95 and a 1 year high of $177.43.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

