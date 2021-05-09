Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bank OZK by 700.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 707.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Bank OZK by 573.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

NASDAQ OZK opened at $43.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.90. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.