Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 458 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.7% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 209,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 51,556 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,106,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 103,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.2% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $84.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.58. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $68.34 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.29.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

