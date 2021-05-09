Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 669 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.41.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $117.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.13, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

