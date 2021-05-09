Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at Argus

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price objective raised by Argus from $230.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $223.63.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $238.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.98. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $148.66 and a 1 year high of $239.15. The company has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.84%.

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.