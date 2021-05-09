ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sets New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $13.18 and last traded at $13.18, with a volume of 281574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Several brokerages have commented on ING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. AlphaValue raised ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in ING Groep by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30.

About ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

