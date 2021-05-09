Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $207.17.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $61,125.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 53,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,316.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,137 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $184.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.59. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $66.86 and a 1 year high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 161.47%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

