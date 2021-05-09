Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INOV. TheStreet lowered shares of Inovalon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovalon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.13.
NASDAQ INOV opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 772.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Inovalon has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inovalon during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Inovalon during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 62,891.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Inovalon
Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.
