Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Lake Street Capital

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inseego from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Inseego presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG opened at $8.32 on Thursday. Inseego has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $848.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.92.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts predict that Inseego will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inseego news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inseego during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inseego during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Inseego during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inseego during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. 47.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

