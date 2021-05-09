Insider Buying: ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Chairman Buys $32,300.00 in Stock

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Chairman Robert E. Conway purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ABIO stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11. The company has a market cap of $46.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.81.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABIO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 167,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of diseases caused by ribonucleic acid viruses initially focusing on COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase 2 trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure (HF).

