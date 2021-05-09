Insider Buying: Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) CEO Buys $147,060.00 in Stock

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.51 per share, with a total value of $147,060.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,060. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $25.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. Equities analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BHLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

