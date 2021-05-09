Insider Buying: The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Insider Acquires £8,664 in Stock

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) insider Clare Chapman purchased 456 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,900 ($24.82) per share, for a total transaction of £8,664 ($11,319.57).

Shares of The Weir Group stock opened at GBX 1,929 ($25.20) on Friday. The Weir Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 829.80 ($10.84) and a one year high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83). The company has a market cap of £5.01 billion and a PE ratio of -33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,864.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,845.07.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WEIR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,190 ($28.61) to GBX 2,470 ($32.27) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised The Weir Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Weir Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Weir Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,524 ($19.91).

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

