Insider Buying: Wellfully Limited (ASX:WFL) Insider Buys A$42,340.00 in Stock

Wellfully Limited (ASX:WFL) insider Steven Schapera acquired 730,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$42,340.00 ($30,242.86).

Wellfully Company Profile

Wellfully Limited develops dermaportation and enhanced transdermal polymer technologies for use in the pharmaceutical, cosmetic and skincare, and consumer healthcare sectors in Australia. The company provides partnering services and product solutions for technologies in transdermal and intra-dermal drug delivery; therapeutic and dermatological skincare; cosmetic and non-medicinal active ingredient; oral health; haircare solutions utilizing enhanced brushes and applicators; high penetration surface hygiene technologies; fabric and carpet cleaning technologies; and industrial surface interface systems.

