Insider Selling: Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) CFO Sells $162,882.36 in Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 3,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $162,882.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,537. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $44.38 on Friday. Acme United Co. has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $48.31. The stock has a market cap of $148.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Get Acme United alerts:

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Acme United had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $43.53 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acme United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Acme United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Acme United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Acme United by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Acme United in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissor, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmer, safety cutter, lettering product, glue gun, and other craft product under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tool under the Clauss brand.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.