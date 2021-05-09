Insider Selling: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells $114,564.00 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,742,764.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ ILMN opened at $383.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.08, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after buying an additional 1,598,573 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after buying an additional 2,105,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $616,575,000 after buying an additional 82,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $573,541,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,121 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $267,555,000 after purchasing an additional 17,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
