Insider Selling: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells $114,564.00 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,742,764.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $383.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.08, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after buying an additional 1,598,573 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after buying an additional 2,105,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $616,575,000 after buying an additional 82,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $573,541,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,121 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $267,555,000 after purchasing an additional 17,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

