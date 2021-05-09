Insider Selling: LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Major Shareholder Sells 194 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $20,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ai Investments Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 25th, Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 1 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total value of $107.35.
  • On Tuesday, February 23rd, Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 91 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $9,382.10.
  • On Friday, February 12th, Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 76 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total value of $7,266.36.
  • On Wednesday, February 10th, Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 133 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $12,746.72.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $114.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $114.44. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,032,000 after buying an additional 80,206 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,952,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,690,000 after buying an additional 1,926,169 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,505,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $138,009,000 after buying an additional 90,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,291,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,365,000 after buying an additional 113,493 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.84.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit