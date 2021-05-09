Insider Selling: LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Major Shareholder Sells 194 Shares of Stock

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $20,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ai Investments Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 25th, Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 1 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total value of $107.35.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 91 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $9,382.10.

On Friday, February 12th, Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 76 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total value of $7,266.36.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 133 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $12,746.72.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $114.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $114.44. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,032,000 after buying an additional 80,206 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,952,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,690,000 after buying an additional 1,926,169 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,505,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $138,009,000 after buying an additional 90,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,291,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,365,000 after buying an additional 113,493 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.84.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

