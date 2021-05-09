Insider Selling: Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) CFO Sells $1,335,961.32 in Stock

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) CFO Jeffrey J. Alfano sold 26,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,335,961.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,438.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OPY stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $52.45. The company has a market cap of $646.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $373.28 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 6.21%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 297.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

