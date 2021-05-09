Insider Selling: O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,925,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $562.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.27 and a twelve month high of $564.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $520.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 525.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,747,000 after acquiring an additional 59,214 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 46,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

