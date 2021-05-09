Insider Selling: O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Sells 15,615 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total value of $8,660,079.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,180 shares in the company, valued at $8,418,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $562.32 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.27 and a twelve month high of $564.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $520.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $471.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $529.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $761,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

