Insider Selling: Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) Major Shareholder Sells $1,487,020.00 in Stock

Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 149,000 shares of Slam stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $1,487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SLAMU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.98. Slam Corp. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAMU. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Slam in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Slam during the first quarter worth about $2,083,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Slam during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Slam during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,012,000.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

