Insider Selling: Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Director Sells $670,500.00 in Stock

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,876.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SWN opened at $4.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

SWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Johnson Rice upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.