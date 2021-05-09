Insider Selling: Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) EVP Sells 1,555 Shares of Stock

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,152.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:VZ opened at $58.72 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $243.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 329,377 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 67.8% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,715,000 after acquiring an additional 38,763 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 92.4% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 45,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

