Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The company had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. Insmed’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.58. The stock had a trading volume of 672,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,006. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Insmed has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.84.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 21,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $963,069.50. Insiders have sold a total of 116,962 shares of company stock valued at $4,606,306 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

