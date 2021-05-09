Inspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 202.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,192 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 369,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

