Inspire Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 81.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $218.75 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $138.37 and a 1 year high of $219.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.08.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

