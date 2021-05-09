Inspire Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises about 0.2% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $241.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.52 and a 52-week high of $300.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.62, for a total transaction of $6,224,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,235,501.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $1,915,561.18. Insiders have sold a total of 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496 in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

