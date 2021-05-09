Inspire Advisors LLC Has $355,000 Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Inspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,509 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $4,635,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEN. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.35.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $108.05 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $108.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.36 and a 200-day moving average of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

