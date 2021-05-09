Inspire Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Inspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Microchip Technology makes up approximately 0.2% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $149.75 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $81.09 and a 1 year high of $166.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.93. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.