Inspire Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

Inspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Microchip Technology makes up approximately 0.2% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $149.75 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $81.09 and a 1 year high of $166.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.93. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit