Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) issued its earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:IBP traded down $10.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.57. The stock had a trading volume of 856,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,987. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $44.73 and a 1-year high of $140.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on IBP shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.92.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Earnings History for Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP)

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit