Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) issued its earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:IBP traded down $10.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.57. The stock had a trading volume of 856,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,987. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $44.73 and a 1-year high of $140.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on IBP shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.92.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

