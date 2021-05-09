INT (INT) Price Down 12.8% Over Last Week

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. In the last week, INT has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. INT has a total market capitalization of $9.21 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00085017 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00077027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00020537 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00067532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00105187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.60 or 0.00782977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,191.26 or 0.09081040 BTC.

About INT

INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 980,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The official website for INT is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling INT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

