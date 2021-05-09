Intact Financial (IFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.61 per share for the quarter.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.80. The company had revenue of C$3.18 billion for the quarter.

IFC opened at C$164.94 on Friday. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$123.78 and a one year high of C$166.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$158.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$149.62.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total value of C$89,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$490,880.50.

IFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James set a C$180.00 price objective on Intact Financial and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intact Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$182.13.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

