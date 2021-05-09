Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $62.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $232.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average of $55.56.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 20,763 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 34,867 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

